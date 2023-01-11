Treasure Global Inc. [TGL] is -1.17% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Treasure Global Inc. [NASDAQ: TGL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.05%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Treasure Global Signs Strategic Partnership MOU in Malaysia with Boost, A Leading Regional Full Spectrum Fintech Player.

Expanding TGI’s Network Of Merchants And Increasing Brand Exposure For TAZTE.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.65 million, with 17.29 million shares outstanding and 9.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 48.67K shares, TGL stock reached a trading volume of 5881647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Treasure Global Inc. [TGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Treasure Global Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

TGL Stock Performance Analysis:

Treasure Global Inc. [TGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.82 for Treasure Global Inc. [TGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8370, while it was recorded at 1.6600 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Treasure Global Inc. Fundamentals:

Treasure Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.30.

Treasure Global Inc. [TGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of TGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGL stocks are: MARSHALL WACE, LLP with ownership of 33,486, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.00% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 25,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43000.0 in TGL stocks shares; and KCL CAPITAL, L.P., currently with $42000.0 in TGL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Treasure Global Inc. [NASDAQ:TGL] by around 119,836 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGL stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 119,836 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.