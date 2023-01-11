T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Stock trading around $149.56 per share: What’s Next?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] surged by $0.79 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $149.90 during the day while it closed the day at $149.56. The company report on January 5, 2023 that T-Mobile and Delta Air Lines Join Forces to Deliver Free In-flight Wi-Fi.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

What’s the news: Delta SkyMiles® Members get free Wi-Fi all flight long on Delta beginning Feb. 1. The expanded partnership with Delta delivers more flights with free Wi-Fi for T-Mobile customers and personalized in-flight experiences to come this spring.

Why it matters: It’s 2023 — staying connected while traveling should be easy. T-Mobile customers already get free in-flight Wi-Fi, and now T-Mobile and Delta are bringing it to all travelers flying Delta.

T-Mobile US Inc. stock has also gained 7.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMUS stock has inclined by 8.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.25% and gained 6.83% year-on date.

The market cap for TMUS stock reached $180.95 billion, with 1.25 billion shares outstanding and 589.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.52M shares, TMUS reached a trading volume of 3779142 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $176.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price from $153 to $167. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $159, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on TMUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 93.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TMUS stock trade performance evaluation

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.57. With this latest performance, TMUS shares gained by 4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.42 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.21, while it was recorded at 146.27 for the last single week of trading, and 138.18 for the last 200 days.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.50 and a Gross Margin at +36.40. T-Mobile US Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 56.19%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80,185 million, or 42.60% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,808,589, which is approximately 2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,976,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.28 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and SOFTBANK GROUP CORP, currently with $5.95 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 30,635,081 shares. Additionally, 446 investors decreased positions by around 35,701,086 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 469,805,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 536,141,263 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,258,422 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 2,526,054 shares during the same period.