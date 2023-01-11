Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Revenue clocked in at $40.95 billion, down -2.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] price plunged by -1.55 percent to reach at -$0.49. The company report on January 10, 2023 that LanzaJet Gains Altitude With Significant Project Funding.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Founded by Bill Gates in 2015, Breakthrough Energy recently announced it will grant its first Catalyst project funding to LanzaJet’s Freedom Pines Fuels SAF plant in Soperton, Georgia.

Andrea Decore, Vice President, Low Carbon Fuels and GHG Offsets at Suncor, says the Breakthrough Energy announcement is big news. “The award came after a rigorous review by Breakthrough Energy, so it’s a real vote of confidence for LanzaJet, its SAF technology, and Suncor’s investment.”.

A sum of 5186176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.21M shares. Suncor Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $31.63 and dropped to a low of $30.69 until finishing in the latest session at $31.04.

The one-year SU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.13. The average equity rating for SU stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $39.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 5.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SU Stock Performance Analysis:

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.25 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.86, while it was recorded at 30.81 for the last single week of trading, and 33.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Suncor Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +39.05. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

SU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 32.49%.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,278 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 68,623,555, which is approximately -0.795% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,724,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in SU stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.31 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 243 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 54,003,995 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 76,666,523 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 651,487,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,158,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,658,493 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 8,778,756 shares during the same period.