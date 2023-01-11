Scotiabank lifts Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] closed the trading session at $1.65 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.53, while the highest price level was $1.65. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Bionano Genomics Announces 2023 Symposium: Four Consecutive Days of OGM Presentations and Live Panel Discussions Across a Wide Range of Genetic Disease and Cancer Applications.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“At Bionano, we are working to transform the way the world sees the genome,” said Erik Holmlin, PhD, president and chief executive officer of Bionano. “Symposium is our platform for the community of OGM users to describe its utility and how it can be integrated with other genome analysis tools to reveal more answers for genetic disease and cancer research applications. What impresses me most about the lineup for 2023 is the sheer breadth of topics, ranging from neural tube defects in prenatal testing to homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) analysis in breast cancer and drug development with cell bioprocessing QC.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.01 percent and weekly performance of 14.58 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.50M shares, BNGO reached to a volume of 4871412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $6.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bionano Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BNGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.58. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0238, while it was recorded at 1.5240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0052 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -428.79 and a Gross Margin at +4.47. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -402.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.11.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $132 million, or 27.30% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,617,405, which is approximately 2.834% of the company’s market cap and around 1.87% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,744,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.98 million in BNGO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $15.65 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 12.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 3,955,027 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 6,334,735 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 69,726,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 80,015,956 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,604 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,074 shares during the same period.