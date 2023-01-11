Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] is 34.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RUBY] traded at a high on 01/10/23, posting a 30.10 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Rubius Therapeutics Announces Process to Explore Strategic Alternatives and Leadership Changes.

Dannielle Appelhans to Become President and Chief Executive Officer.

Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., Appointed Chair of the Board of Directors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7244619 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stands at 30.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 28.31%.

The market cap for RUBY stock reached $24.90 million, with 90.36 million shares outstanding and 84.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, RUBY reached a trading volume of 7244619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUBY shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $25 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $4, while SVB Leerink kept a Mkt Perform rating on RUBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.59.

How has RUBY stock performed recently?

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.87. With this latest performance, RUBY shares gained by 41.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2188, while it was recorded at 0.1943 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9834 for the last 200 days.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -65.98.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Insider trade positions for Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [RUBY]

There are presently around $16 million, or 76.60% of RUBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUBY stocks are: FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC. with ownership of 38,506,526, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.51% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 13,457,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 million in RUBY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.15 million in RUBY stock with ownership of nearly -1.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Rubius Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RUBY] by around 1,442,297 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,898,835 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 56,576,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,917,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUBY stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 772,889 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,245,091 shares during the same period.