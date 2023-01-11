RBC Capital Mkts lifts Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE: RYAM] loss -33.73% on the last trading session, reaching $6.07 price per share at the time. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Southern Natural Gas Company Cancels its Force Majeure Declaration Previously Impacting RYAM’s Jesup Facility Natural Gas Supply.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) (the “Company”) announced today that the force majeure declared by its natural gas provider, Southern Natural Gas Company, L.L.C., due to an unscheduled outage of the Elba Express Pipeline’s Hartwell Compressor Station (the “SNG Force Majeure Event”, or “Event”) has been cancelled. The Event impacted natural gas supply to the Company’s facility in Jesup, Georgia, and has resulted in an estimated $4 million EBITDA impact to the Company. The Company continues to reserve all rights to more fully examine, and potentially contest, the validity of the financial penalty it has been assessed.

The full announcement from Southern Natural Gas can be found at: https://pipeline2.kindermorgan.com/Notices/NoticeDetail.aspx?code=SNG¬c_nbr=707625.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. represents 63.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $380.10 million with the latest information. RYAM stock price has been found in the range of $6.00 to $8.489.

If compared to the average trading volume of 426.71K shares, RYAM reached a trading volume of 3738460 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RYAM shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RYAM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on RYAM stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for RYAM shares from 9.50 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for RYAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for RYAM stock

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -34.87. With this latest performance, RYAM shares dropped by -27.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RYAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.77 for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.77, while it was recorded at 8.53 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.88 and a Gross Margin at +4.07. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.54.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [RYAM]

There are presently around $293 million, or 76.30% of RYAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RYAM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,976,828, which is approximately -0.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 6,209,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.69 million in RYAM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.39 million in RYAM stock with ownership of nearly 6.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. [NYSE:RYAM] by around 1,625,374 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 7,426,951 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 39,223,862 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,276,187 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RYAM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 364,139 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,675,643 shares during the same period.