Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] Revenue clocked in at $288.20 million, up 13.50% YTD: What’s Next?

Prenetics Global Limited [NASDAQ: PRE] closed the trading session at $2.27 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.11, while the highest price level was $3.07. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Prenetics Owned ACT Genomics Receives FDA Clearance for ACTOnco, the First Asia-Based Company to Receive Clearance for a Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Test for All Solid Tumors.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Prenetics has completed the majority stake acquisition of ACT Genomics to spearhead its entry into to the US$80+ billion global precision oncology market.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.50 percent and weekly performance of 22.70 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 23.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 68.25K shares, PRE reached to a volume of 42934113 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prenetics Global Limited [PRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRE shares is $11.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRE stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prenetics Global Limited is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

PRE stock trade performance evaluation

Prenetics Global Limited [PRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.70. With this latest performance, PRE shares gained by 23.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Prenetics Global Limited [PRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2700, while it was recorded at 1.9700 for the last single week of trading.

Prenetics Global Limited [PRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Prenetics Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Prenetics Global Limited [PRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13 million, or 9.30% of PRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRE stocks are: ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with ownership of 5,192,250, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 31.38% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 226,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.51 million in PRE stocks shares; and DYMON ASIA CAPITAL (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD., currently with $0.49 million in PRE stock with ownership of nearly -11.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prenetics Global Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in Prenetics Global Limited [NASDAQ:PRE] by around 16,444 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 223,389 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,472,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,711,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRE stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,444 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 30,180 shares during the same period.