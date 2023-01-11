Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain 19.44% so far this year. What now?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ: PACB] gained 3.28% on the last trading session, reaching $9.77 price per share at the time. The company report on January 9, 2023 that PacBio Announces Record Orders, Including Orders for 76 Revio Systems Received in the Fourth Quarter of 2022.

PacBio also Releases Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue, Shares Positive Onso Beta Feedback, and Launches the PacBio Compatible Program.

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate sequencing solutions, announced today it received orders for 76 Revio systems in its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, making it the most successful product announcement in PacBio’s history.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. represents 225.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.24 billion with the latest information. PACB stock price has been found in the range of $9.325 to $10.4001.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, PACB reached a trading volume of 4511980 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACB shares is $12.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $62 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on PACB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

Trading performance analysis for PACB stock

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.05. With this latest performance, PACB shares dropped by -1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.33, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 6.93 for the last 200 days.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -136.51 and a Gross Margin at +45.04. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -138.85.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. go to -1.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [PACB]

There are presently around $2,072 million, or 88.90% of PACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACB stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 28,692,494, which is approximately 2.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 20,258,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.92 million in PACB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $192.1 million in PACB stock with ownership of nearly -7.435% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. [NASDAQ:PACB] by around 26,964,307 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 47,315,327 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 137,774,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,054,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACB stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,242,715 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 7,392,201 shares during the same period.