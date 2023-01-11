Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Stock trading around $26.95 per share: What’s Next?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] loss -4.67% or -1.32 points to close at $26.95 with a heavy trading volume of 9049093 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) announced today that it has revised the COVID-19 Operator Update slides of its investor presentation in conjunction with the Capital One Securities 2nd Annual REIT Conference.

The presentation can be found at https://www.omegahealthcare.com/investor-relations/news-and-market-data/presentations. The revised COVID-19 Operator Update slides are on pages 11 through 14 of the presentation.

It opened the trading session at $27.41, the shares rose to $27.50 and dropped to $26.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OHI points out that the company has recorded -8.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.63% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, OHI reached to a volume of 9049093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $31.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $35 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on OHI stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts increased their price target for OHI shares from 27 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for OHI stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.61. With this latest performance, OHI shares dropped by -9.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.93 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.85, while it was recorded at 28.09 for the last single week of trading, and 29.98 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.40 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to -1.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $4,037 million, or 66.60% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,165,731, which is approximately -0.312% of the company’s market cap and around 0.39% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,590,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.57 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $347.66 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.443% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 242 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 8,654,114 shares. Additionally, 201 investors decreased positions by around 8,841,926 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 132,287,605 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,783,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,510,691 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,789,492 shares during the same period.