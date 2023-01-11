Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] Revenue clocked in at $15.70 billion, up 4.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] jumped around 0.31 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $16.82 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Nordstrom Appoints Atticus Tysen to Board of Directors.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Atticus Tysen to its Board of Directors, effective January 3, 2023.

Tysen has more than three decades of engineering and information security experience. In his current role as senior vice president of product development, chief information security and fraud prevention officer for Intuit, Tysen is responsible for the applications supporting the company’s core IT functions as well as its cybersecurity and fraud prevention operations. Previous roles at the company include senior vice president and chief information officer, vice president of product development for Intuit’s financial management solutions group, director of new technology and head of the company’s intellectual property protection program..

Nordstrom Inc. stock is now 4.21% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JWN Stock saw the intraday high of $16.85 and lowest of $16.295 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 29.59, which means current price is +6.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.11M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 4384793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $20.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordstrom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on JWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 24.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

How has JWN stock performed recently?

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.47 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.75, while it was recorded at 16.67 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.33 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to 22.39%.

Insider trade positions for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]

There are presently around $1,530 million, or 58.90% of JWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,459,699, which is approximately 1.269% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,498,982 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $159.77 million in JWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $93.84 million in JWN stock with ownership of nearly -18.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordstrom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE:JWN] by around 16,916,209 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 21,250,535 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 52,772,951 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,939,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,281,635 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 2,937,644 shares during the same period.