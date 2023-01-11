Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] is 1.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: MUFG] closed the trading session at $6.77 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.68, while the highest price level was $6.79. The company report on January 4, 2023 that U.S. restaurants per capita at lowest point in 25 years, MUFG says.

MUFG’s Head of Restaurant and Hospitality Finance Nick Cole shares end-of-year outlook for restaurant industry.

The number of U.S. restaurants – including chain franchises and independent stores – has not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, and is still meaningfully lower than what it was before the advent of COVID-19, according to Nick Cole, Head of Restaurant and Hospitality Finance at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE: MUFG).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.50 percent and weekly performance of -0.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 53.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, MUFG reached to a volume of 8882746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MUFG shares is $5.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MUFG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 89.81.

MUFG stock trade performance evaluation

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.59. With this latest performance, MUFG shares gained by 24.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.21 for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.61, while it was recorded at 6.92 for the last single week of trading, and 5.45 for the last 200 days.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.54. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.63.

Return on Total Capital for MUFG is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 468.09. Additionally, MUFG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] managed to generate an average of $8,373,561 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MUFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. go to 7.50%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [MUFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,452 million, or 1.90% of MUFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUFG stocks are: ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 82,631,527, which is approximately 1.253% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 18,570,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.72 million in MUFG stocks shares; and PARAMETRIC PORTFOLIO ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $60.44 million in MUFG stock with ownership of nearly -4.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:MUFG] by around 13,097,727 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 13,764,641 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 187,664,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 214,527,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUFG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,396,355 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,869,473 shares during the same period.