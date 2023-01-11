Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $10

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ: MLCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.92% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.11%. The company report on December 31, 2022 that Melco Announces Commencement of New Gaming Concession.

Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Melco said, “We are honored and thankful to be awarded a ten-year gaming Concession by the Macau SAR government. The Company is grateful for the Central government’s leadership and guidance in supporting Macau’s continued integration with mainland China. We pledge our full support to the sustainable and diversified development of the tourism and leisure industry in Macau, and will continue to work with the government, the community and stakeholders to benefit and contribute to the city’s development as a key global tourism destination.”.

Over the last 12 months, MLCO stock rose by 42.02%. The one-year Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock forecast points to a potential downside of -29.48.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.37 billion, with 462.24 million shares outstanding and 440.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.00M shares, MLCO stock reached a trading volume of 4921586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]:

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock. On May 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MLCO shares from 7.84 to 7.73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.26.

MLCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, MLCO shares gained by 18.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 173.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.63 for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.32, while it was recorded at 13.30 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.97 and a Gross Margin at -1.81. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [MLCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,450 million, or 43.40% of MLCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MLCO stocks are: ARGA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 29,570,341, which is approximately 13.845% of the company’s market cap and around 33.50% of the total institutional ownership; HARDMAN JOHNSTON GLOBAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 19,201,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $264.78 million in MLCO stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $152.13 million in MLCO stock with ownership of nearly 14.046% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited [NASDAQ:MLCO] by around 31,868,201 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 28,467,068 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 117,348,044 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,683,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MLCO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,983,455 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,392,749 shares during the same period.