Market cap of Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] reaches 6.00M – now what?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: QLGN] jumped around 0.07 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.34 at the close of the session, up 5.51%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Qualigen Therapeutics Receives Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for QN-302, a G-Quadruplex (G4) Transcription Inhibitor for the Intended Indication of Pancreatic Cancer.

ODD provides advantages to pharmaceutical companies that are developing investigational drugs or biological products that show promise in treating rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States, including seven-year marketing exclusivity and eligibility to receive regulatory support and guidance from the FDA in the design of an overall drug development plan.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 3.96% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QLGN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.59 and lowest of $1.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.20, which means current price is +17.54% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 89.36K shares, QLGN reached a trading volume of 6709043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QLGN shares is $33.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QLGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for QLGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47.

How has QLGN stock performed recently?

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.90. With this latest performance, QLGN shares dropped by -10.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QLGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.30 for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6900, while it was recorded at 1.3852 for the last single week of trading, and 3.9234 for the last 200 days.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.85 and a Gross Margin at +23.37. Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -316.55.

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [QLGN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 5.80% of QLGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QLGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 102,627, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in QLGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $30000.0 in QLGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:QLGN] by around 8,614 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 4,307 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 219,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QLGN stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,525 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,307 shares during the same period.