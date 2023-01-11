Market cap of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] reaches 2.90B – now what?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE: PAGS] jumped around 0.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $9.21 at the close of the session, up 0.11%.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is now 5.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAGS Stock saw the intraday high of $9.32 and lowest of $9.085 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 25.23, which means current price is +12.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/10/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, PAGS reached a trading volume of 4419765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGS shares is $16.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $30 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $9, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on PAGS stock. On November 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PAGS shares from 16 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGS in the course of the last twelve months was 36.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has PAGS stock performed recently?

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.77. With this latest performance, PAGS shares gained by 1.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 8.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +43.48. PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. go to 15.77%.

Insider trade positions for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [PAGS]

There are presently around $1,529 million, or 52.40% of PAGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAGS stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 24,478,274, which is approximately 0.488% of the company’s market cap and around 0.27% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,205,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.09 million in PAGS stocks shares; and SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, currently with $97.69 million in PAGS stock with ownership of nearly 5.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 81 institutional holders increased their position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. [NYSE:PAGS] by around 31,793,414 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 39,436,558 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 94,793,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,023,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAGS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,504,152 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,775,802 shares during the same period.