Market cap of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] reaches 102.34M – now what?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [NASDAQ: JZ] price surged by 40.83 percent to reach at $0.49. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results.

Net revenues were RMB260.3 million ($38.8 million) for the first six months of 2022, compared to RMB276.4 million during the same period in 2021.

A sum of 4572424 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 513.83K shares. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited shares reached a high of $1.8997 and dropped to a low of $1.20 until finishing in the latest session at $1.69.

Guru’s Opinion on Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for JZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24.

JZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 138.11.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.07 for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2441, while it was recorded at 1.2160 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.02. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] Insider Position Details

3 institutional holders increased their position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [NASDAQ:JZ] by around 16,447 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JZ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,447 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.