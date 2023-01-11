Market cap of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] reaches 27.31B – now what?

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: GEHC] surged by $1.9 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $60.06 during the day while it closed the day at $60.00. The company report on January 10, 2023 that GE HealthCare Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Revenue Results; Introduces 2023 Outlook.

Strong Revenue Growth Driven by Fulfillment and Demand.

GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leader in precision care innovation, today announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. The Company also issued Organic revenue growth*, Adjusted EBIT margin*, and Free cash flow conversion* guidance for 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer Peter Arduini and Chief Financial Officer Helmut Zodl will comment on these results at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference today in San Francisco.

The market cap for GEHC stock reached $27.31 billion, with 363.86 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, GEHC reached a trading volume of 6658243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is set at 3.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEHC in the course of the last twelve months was 36.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

GEHC stock trade performance evaluation

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.14.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.02. The present Moving Average recorded at 59.31 for the last single week of trading.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [GEHC]: Insider Ownership positions

573 institutional holders increased their position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:GEHC] by around 21,855,027 shares. Additionally, 709 investors decreased positions by around 19,502,392 shares, while 259 investors held positions by with 215,294,198 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,651,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEHC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,859,796 shares, while 133 institutional investors sold positions of 1,224,595 shares during the same period.