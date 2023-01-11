Market cap of Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] reaches 39.35M – now what?

Cosmos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: COSM] gained 5.69% or 0.25 points to close at $4.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3910233 shares. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Cosmos Health Extends and Updates its Agreement to Acquire Cana Laboratories, a European Pharmaceutical Company.

Vertically Integrating its Manufacturing and R&D Capabilities and Expanding its Product Pipeline with New Brands.

Cosmos Health, Inc. (“the Company”) (Nasdaq:COSM), a global healthcare group with proprietary lines of nutraceuticals and distributor of pharmaceuticals, branded generics, OTC medications and medical devices, announced today that it has extended and updated its previously issued binding letter of intent to acquire Pharmaceutical Laboratories CANA S.A., (“Cana”) a Greek pharmaceutical company that manufactures, sells, distributes, and markets original branded products researched and developed by leading global pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

It opened the trading session at $4.40, the shares rose to $5.15 and dropped to $4.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COSM points out that the company has recorded -58.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -174.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, COSM reached to a volume of 3910233 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cosmos Health Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for COSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

Trading performance analysis for COSM stock

Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.94. With this latest performance, COSM shares dropped by -44.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.30 for Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.78, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.07 for the last 200 days.

Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.06 and a Gross Margin at +14.01. Cosmos Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7,289.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.54.

Cosmos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cosmos Health Inc. [COSM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of COSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COSM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 2,247, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 26.00% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in COSM stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in COSM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Cosmos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:COSM] by around 2,828 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 59,775 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 54,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COSM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 58,099 shares during the same period.