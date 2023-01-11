Market Analysts see XP Inc. [XP] gaining to $23. Time to buy?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] traded at a high on 01/10/23, posting a 3.25 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $15.56. The company report on November 10, 2022 that XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaúsa.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaúsa S.A. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 5,500,000 outstanding Class A common shares from Itaúsa S.A., equivalent to approximately U$105 million, in the same conditions for which Itaúsa sold 10,000,000 Class A shares on November 9th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4075547 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of XP Inc. stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.50%.

The market cap for XP stock reached $8.17 billion, with 555.71 million shares outstanding and 399.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.62M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 4075547 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $28.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for XP in the course of the last twelve months was 35.87.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.59. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.63, while it was recorded at 14.72 for the last single week of trading, and 20.23 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $4,164 million, or 63.10% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 29,866,731, which is approximately 3.387% of the company’s market cap and around 20.22% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., holding 25,317,733 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $393.94 million in XP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $316.68 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -6.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 31,865,548 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 35,837,068 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 199,890,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 267,593,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,359,947 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,302,838 shares during the same period.