Market Analysts see Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gaining to $4. Time to buy?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] traded at a high on 01/10/23, posting a 4.45 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.05. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Some reflections at the start of the New Year.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3954337 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nordic American Tankers Limited stands at 4.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.07%.

The market cap for NAT stock reached $630.37 million, with 206.91 million shares outstanding and 203.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, NAT reached a trading volume of 3954337 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has NAT stock performed recently?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.35. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -4.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.92 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.30, while it was recorded at 2.95 for the last single week of trading, and 2.74 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]

There are presently around $243 million, or 38.10% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,429,743, which is approximately 4.994% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,735,827 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.54 million in NAT stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $15.98 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly 91.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 23,196,869 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,043,511 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 48,342,863 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,583,243 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,815,986 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,211,545 shares during the same period.