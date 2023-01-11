Market Analysts see Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] falling to $30. Time to buy?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] loss -0.94% or -0.34 points to close at $35.69 with a heavy trading volume of 4133421 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that KEURIG DR PEPPER AND NUTRABOLT ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP INCLUDING A LONG-TERM SALES AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT AND EQUITY INVESTMENT BY KDP.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) and Nutrabolt today announced a strategic partnership, including a definitive agreement for a long-term sales and distribution arrangement that leverages KDP’s powerful go-to-market capabilities and a significant equity investment that enables KDP to participate in the value creation upside expected to be created through the strategic partnership. The equity investment is expected to close by year-end.

Nutrabolt is a rapidly growing, global active health and wellness company with a portfolio of brands, including C4® Energy, one of the fastest-growing performance energy drink brands in the U.S.; C4® Pre-Workout, the leading pre-workout brand globally; and XTEND®, the #1 post-workout recovery brand in the U.S.

It opened the trading session at $36.00, the shares rose to $36.17 and dropped to $35.495, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded -1.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.02% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.24M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 4133421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on KDP stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 42 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 30.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.99 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.19, while it was recorded at 35.82 for the last single week of trading, and 37.18 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $26,753 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,193,943, which is approximately 7.618% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 67,605,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.41 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.83 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly 5.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 364 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 70,190,291 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 59,443,501 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 619,952,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 749,585,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,016,671 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 8,877,072 shares during the same period.