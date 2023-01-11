LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] Is Currently 0.37 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE: LYB] gained 0.37% or 0.34 points to close at $91.68 with a heavy trading volume of 4294423 shares. The company report on December 16, 2022 that LyondellBasell Increases Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction Targets, Includes Scope 3.

LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB), a leader in the global chemical industry, today announced it will increase the company’s 2030 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction target for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions from 30 percent to 42 percent, relative to a 2020 baseline. In addition, the company will establish a 2030 scope 3 GHG emissions reduction target of 30 percent, relative to a 2020 baseline and in accordance with guidelines from the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). The company’s previously announced goal to achieve net zero scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions from global operations by 2050 remains unchanged.

“We believe a more ambitious GHG reduction target is achievable and will create substantial value for all of our stakeholders,” said Peter Vanacker, CEO of LyondellBasell. “Reducing emissions while simultaneously building a world-class Circular and Low Carbon Solutions business is needed to meet the demands we are seeing throughout the value chain. This approach is not only good for society, but also good for business. We will follow a disciplined approach to prioritize high-return projects and will continue to meet our return expectations.”.

It opened the trading session at $91.70, the shares rose to $91.94 and dropped to $90.19, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYB points out that the company has recorded 6.69% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -28.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, LYB reached to a volume of 4294423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $87.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $95 to $82. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on LYB stock. On September 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for LYB shares from 115 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for LYB stock

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.16. With this latest performance, LYB shares gained by 12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.48, while it was recorded at 89.19 for the last single week of trading, and 90.41 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.91 and a Gross Margin at +18.90. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.55.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. go to -11.09%.

An analysis of insider ownership at LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [LYB]

There are presently around $20,908 million, or 71.90% of LYB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,347,352, which is approximately 0.846% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,238,153 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in LYB stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $1.32 billion in LYB stock with ownership of nearly 460.937% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. [NYSE:LYB] by around 24,392,759 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 24,837,157 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 178,819,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,049,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYB stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 890,613 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 5,775,580 shares during the same period.