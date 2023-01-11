LDH Growth Corp I [LDHA] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

LDH Growth Corp I [NASDAQ: LDHA] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.50%. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Guardforce AI Announces Closing of Previously Announced Acquisition of Beijing Wanjia Security System Co., Ltd.

The Acquisition Strengthens Guardforce AI’s Integrated Security Solutions in China.

Over the last 12 months, LDHA stock rose by 3.37%.

The market cap for the stock reached $290.95 million, with 28.75 million shares outstanding and 22.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.51K shares, LDHA stock reached a trading volume of 5325925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on LDH Growth Corp I [LDHA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for LDH Growth Corp I is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

LDHA Stock Performance Analysis:

LDH Growth Corp I [LDHA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, LDHA shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LDHA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.55 for LDH Growth Corp I [LDHA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LDH Growth Corp I Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.47.

LDH Growth Corp I [LDHA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $203 million, or 94.50% of LDHA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LDHA stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,804,960, which is approximately 166.046% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., holding 1,200,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.14 million in LDHA stocks shares; and SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.35 million in LDHA stock with ownership of nearly 73.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in LDH Growth Corp I [NASDAQ:LDHA] by around 4,425,576 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,740,185 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 13,924,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,090,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LDHA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,602,498 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 898,877 shares during the same period.