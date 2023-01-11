Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $10

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: JSPR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.77% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -39.78%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Jasper Therapeutics Announces Development Prioritization of Briquilimab in Chronic Diseases, Including Urticaria and Lower-Risk MDS, and Stem Cell Transplant for Sickle Cell Disease and Other Rare Diseases.

Based on preclinical and clinical studies showing inhibition of c-Kit signaling, depletion of mast cells in skin and lung and extended pharmacokinetics of subcutaneous dosing, the Company has prioritized rapidly starting a clinical study in severe chronic urticaria. In the meantime, while the Company does not have any near-term plans to initiate a Phase 3 study in AML/MDS, the Company will continue to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the transplant community and potential partners to explore development pathways and ensure briquilimab remains ready for a pivotal Phase 3 study in AML/MDS stem cell transplant.

Over the last 12 months, JSPR stock dropped by -75.81%. The one-year Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.24. The average equity rating for JSPR stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $75.82 million, with 36.57 million shares outstanding and 25.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, JSPR stock reached a trading volume of 21691079 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JSPR shares is $7.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JSPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

JSPR Stock Performance Analysis:

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.78. With this latest performance, JSPR shares gained by 193.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JSPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.48 for Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7747, while it was recorded at 1.7300 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8232 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jasper Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.38.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [JSPR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34 million, or 61.50% of JSPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JSPR stocks are: QIMING U.S. VENTURES MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,852,982, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; ABINGWORTH LLP, holding 5,628,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.29 million in JSPR stocks shares; and VELAN CAPITAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $5.31 million in JSPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Jasper Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:JSPR] by around 796,939 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 354,509 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 19,185,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,337,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JSPR stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 341,500 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 34,002 shares during the same period.