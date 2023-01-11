InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, up 13.86% YTD: What’s Next?

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INM] closed the trading session at $2.30 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.765, while the highest price level was $2.41. The company report on January 10, 2023 that InMed Provides Business Update and Milestones for 2023.

Complete Phase 2 clinical trial enrollment in Epidermolysis Bullosa in 1Q 2023.

Progress preclinical research in glaucoma in preparation for human trials.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 13.86 percent and weekly performance of 4.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -79.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -66.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 963.41K shares, INM reached to a volume of 4463659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.34.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, INM shares gained by 13.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3700, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 10.6300 for the last 200 days.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.95 and a Gross Margin at +6.27. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1707.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -226.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -164.83.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 12.30% of INM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INM stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 90,000, which is approximately 135.325% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in INM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $32000.0 in INM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INM] by around 94,757 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 5,432 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 32,905 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,094 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INM stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,840 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 5,429 shares during the same period.