ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Stock trading around $4.57 per share: What’s Next?

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.19%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that ImmunoGen Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that on December 29, 2022, and in connection with the previously announced appointment of Michael J. Vasconcelles, MD as ImmunoGen’s Executive Vice President, Research, Development, and Medical Affairs, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) approved grants of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase 960,000 shares of its common stock (the “Vasconcelles Options”) under the ImmunoGen, Inc. Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “Inducement Plan”).

In addition, ImmunoGen announced that on December 30, 2022, the Compensation Committee approved grants of non-qualified stock option awards to purchase an aggregate of 226,950 shares of its common stock (the “Employee Options”) to nine new employees under the Inducement Plan.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock dropped by -34.34%. The one-year ImmunoGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.26. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 253.51 million shares outstanding and 219.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.77M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 4667795 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $12.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $6, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.83 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.14, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -174.80 and a Gross Margin at +97.11. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.41.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.63.

ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $900 million, or 93.10% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 21,741,458, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,445,026 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.72 million in IMGN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $71.41 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -2.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

102 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 21,540,003 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 20,895,171 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 154,505,763 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,940,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,240,398 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,801,341 shares during the same period.