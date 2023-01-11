Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] Is Currently 10.28 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ: HUT] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.18 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Hut 8 Mining Production and Operations Update for December 2022.

161 Bitcoin mined in December.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock has also gained 44.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUT stock has declined by -35.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.73% and gained 38.82% year-on date.

The market cap for HUT stock reached $340.34 million, with 194.53 million shares outstanding and 183.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.78M shares, HUT reached a trading volume of 6494219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hut 8 Mining Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

HUT stock trade performance evaluation

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.32. With this latest performance, HUT shares gained by 9.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.25 for Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2685, while it was recorded at 1.0058 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2438 for the last 200 days.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.93 and a Gross Margin at +43.09. Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.79.

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.60.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. [HUT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20 million, or 11.12% of HUT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUT stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 2,591,624, which is approximately 19.664% of the company’s market cap and around 6.22% of the total institutional ownership; PINPOINT ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 1,660,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 million in HUT stocks shares; and BARCLAYS PLC, currently with $1.61 million in HUT stock with ownership of nearly 10549.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hut 8 Mining Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. [NASDAQ:HUT] by around 6,419,050 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 13,861,246 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 3,645,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,634,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUT stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,250,007 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 7,505,452 shares during the same period.