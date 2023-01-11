For VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], Analyst sees a drop to $36. What next?

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $32.405 during the day while it closed the day at $32.38. The company report on January 9, 2023 that VICI Properties Inc. Completes Acquisition of Remaining 49.9% Interest in MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Joint Venture.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, announced today that the Company has closed on the previously announced acquisition of the remaining 49.9% interest in the joint venture that owns MGM Grand Las Vegas and Mandalay Bay Resort from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (“BREIT”) for cash consideration of approximately $1.27 billion and VICI’s assumption of BREIT’s pro-rata share of existing property-level debt. The cash consideration was funded through a combination of cash on hand and proceeds from the settlement of forward equity sale agreements. The property-level debt has a principal balance of $3.0 billion, matures in 2032, and bears interest at a fixed rate of 3.558% per annum through March 2030.

The properties, situated at the south end of the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada, are subject to an existing triple-net lease agreement between the joint venture and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). The lease remains unchanged and will generate annual rent of approximately $310 million upon the commencement of the next rental escalation on March 1, 2023.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also gained 1.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has inclined by 6.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.73% and lost -0.06% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $31.96 billion, with 997.37 million shares outstanding and 993.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.85M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 7057120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 47.73.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -3.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.51 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.72, while it was recorded at 31.92 for the last single week of trading, and 31.49 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31,446 million, or 98.60% of VICI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 141,137,839, which is approximately 0.427% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,875,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in VICI stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.45 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly -5.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 36,392,173 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 84,659,501 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 850,096,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,147,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,491,515 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 3,245,485 shares during the same period.