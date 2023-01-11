For Versus Systems Inc. [VS], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VS] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.82 during the day while it closed the day at $0.74. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Versus Systems Announces Pricing of $2.1 Million Public Offering.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including marketing and sales expenses, the costs and expenses of our continuing development of our engagement and rewards platform and salaries and wages.

Versus Systems Inc. stock has also gained 56.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VS stock has declined by -77.03% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.89% and gained 52.42% year-on date.

The market cap for VS stock reached $1.57 million, with 2.10 million shares outstanding and 1.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 517.55K shares, VS reached a trading volume of 4387319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Versus Systems Inc. [VS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Versus Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Versus Systems Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for VS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

VS stock trade performance evaluation

Versus Systems Inc. [VS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 56.75. With this latest performance, VS shares dropped by -2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.89 for Versus Systems Inc. [VS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5350, while it was recorded at 0.5788 for the last single week of trading, and 6.6483 for the last 200 days.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Versus Systems Inc. [VS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1852.78. Versus Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1873.29.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -119.28.

Versus Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Versus Systems Inc. [VS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.10% of VS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VS stocks are: VERITION FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,501, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.71% of the total institutional ownership; AXXCESS WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2000.0 in VS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in VS stock with ownership of nearly 273.804% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Versus Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Versus Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VS] by around 7,079 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 115,426 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 100,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VS stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,401 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 115,426 shares during the same period.