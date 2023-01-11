For H World Group Limited [HTHT], Analyst sees a drop to $34. What next?

H World Group Limited [NASDAQ: HTHT] price surged by 0.89 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on January 10, 2023 that H World Group Limited Announces Pricing of Public Offering of American Depositary Shares.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering (i) to fund its growth strategies amid post-COVID reopening, including enhancing the competitiveness of its hotel portfolio and developing its regional-based operating paradigm; (ii) to invest in initiatives that support its long term success, including its technology infrastructure, supply chain ecosystem, distribution system that connects both individual guests and corporate clients, and environment, social and governance (ESG) efforts; and (iii) for working capital and general corporate purposes.

A sum of 5091162 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. H World Group Limited shares reached a high of $44.85 and dropped to a low of $42.50 until finishing in the latest session at $44.19.

The one-year HTHT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.43. The average equity rating for HTHT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on H World Group Limited [HTHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTHT shares is $45.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for H World Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for H World Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for H World Group Limited is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for HTHT in the course of the last twelve months was 886.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HTHT Stock Performance Analysis:

H World Group Limited [HTHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.01. With this latest performance, HTHT shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.67 for H World Group Limited [HTHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.86, while it was recorded at 44.44 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into H World Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and H World Group Limited [HTHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +11.76. H World Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.64.

Return on Total Capital for HTHT is now -1.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 403.86. Additionally, HTHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 80.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 313.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, H World Group Limited [HTHT] managed to generate an average of -$22,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.H World Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

HTHT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HTHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for H World Group Limited go to 26.05%.

H World Group Limited [HTHT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,411 million, or 46.60% of HTHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HTHT stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 29,884,368, which is approximately -5.404% of the company’s market cap and around 56.40% of the total institutional ownership; SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, holding 15,172,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $670.49 million in HTHT stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $568.43 million in HTHT stock with ownership of nearly -7.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in H World Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in H World Group Limited [NASDAQ:HTHT] by around 10,258,699 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 11,571,862 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 123,253,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,083,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HTHT stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,270,962 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,849,250 shares during the same period.