For ConocoPhillips [COP], Analyst sees a rise to $151. What next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] surged by $0.72 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $118.615 during the day while it closed the day at $118.08. The company report on December 20, 2022 that ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Feb. 2.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results as well as 2023 guidance items. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Feb. 2.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

ConocoPhillips stock has also gained 4.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COP stock has inclined by 1.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.43% and gained 0.07% year-on date.

The market cap for COP stock reached $145.32 billion, with 1.27 billion shares outstanding and 1.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.52M shares, COP reached a trading volume of 4040095 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $138.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on COP stock. On September 19, 2022, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 134 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 5.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.63, while it was recorded at 116.76 for the last single week of trading, and 108.20 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 25.40%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121,115 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 113,171,744, which is approximately 0.332% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 96,687,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.42 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.18 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -4.485% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 879 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 46,913,791 shares. Additionally, 892 investors decreased positions by around 49,858,960 shares, while 330 investors held positions by with 928,933,033 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,025,705,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,213,376 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,839,896 shares during the same period.