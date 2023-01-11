DISH Network Corporation [DISH] Stock trading around $14.83 per share: What’s Next?

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ: DISH] loss -6.26% on the last trading session, reaching $14.83 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Stephen Bye Joins DISH Network Board of Directors.

DISH Network Corporation announced today it has named Stephen Bye to its Board of Directors, effective January 18, 2023. Since 2019, Stephen has served as the DISH Wireless Chief Commercial Officer supporting the development and commercialization of the company’s standalone 5G network.

“Stephen has been an integral part of building our wireless business, helping lead efforts to maximize our wireless efforts and prepare us to monetize our investments,” said Charlie Ergen, co-founder and chairman, DISH Network. “His continued leadership and guidance while serving on the board will be important as we continue to build our wireless network and disrupt the consumer and business wireless markets.”.

DISH Network Corporation represents 530.44 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.56 billion with the latest information. DISH stock price has been found in the range of $14.60 to $15.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, DISH reached a trading volume of 8547487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DISH Network Corporation [DISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DISH shares is $33.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DISH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DISH Network Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $40 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for DISH Network Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $60, while Truist kept a Buy rating on DISH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DISH Network Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DISH in the course of the last twelve months was 12.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for DISH stock

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.18. With this latest performance, DISH shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.83 for DISH Network Corporation [DISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 15.23 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DISH Network Corporation [DISH] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.91 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. DISH Network Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.55.

DISH Network Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

There are presently around $3,544 million, or 82.90% of DISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DISH stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 39,364,166, which is approximately -0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,716,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.03 million in DISH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $260.71 million in DISH stock with ownership of nearly -2.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DISH Network Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH] by around 14,796,213 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 16,595,472 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 207,581,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,972,693 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DISH stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,239,489 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,526,618 shares during the same period.