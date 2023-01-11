DermTech Inc. [DMTK] gain 81.36% so far this year. What now?

DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ: DMTK] surged by $1.03 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.22 during the day while it closed the day at $3.21. The company report on January 10, 2023 that DermTech Announces the Foundational Assay of Its DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) Is Recommended for Coverage by TRICARE.

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced that the Defense Health Agency’s Lab Joint Working Group has recommended the Company’s foundational assay included in the DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT) for coverage by TRICARE. TRICARE is the health care program for uniformed service members, retirees and their families around the world.

This coverage recommendation makes the foundational assay of the DMT available to TRICARE’s approximately 9 million members and beneficiaries of the Military Health System. The DMT is the first non-invasive approach to enhance melanoma detection with a greater than 99 percent negative predictive value (NPV).

DermTech Inc. stock has also gained 76.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DMTK stock has declined by -9.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.32% and gained 81.36% year-on date.

The market cap for DMTK stock reached $98.42 million, with 30.10 million shares outstanding and 27.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 543.08K shares, DMTK reached a trading volume of 4168193 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DermTech Inc. [DMTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMTK shares is $7.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DermTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research dropped their target price from $38 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for DermTech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on DMTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DermTech Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DMTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

DMTK stock trade performance evaluation

DermTech Inc. [DMTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.37. With this latest performance, DMTK shares gained by 36.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.18 for DermTech Inc. [DMTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.33 for the last single week of trading, and 5.77 for the last 200 days.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DermTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.40 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

DermTech Inc. [DMTK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $41 million, or 43.40% of DMTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMTK stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 3,118,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; UBS OCONNOR LLC, holding 1,413,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.54 million in DMTK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.02 million in DMTK stock with ownership of nearly -24.446% of the company’s market capitalization.

53 institutional holders increased their position in DermTech Inc. [NASDAQ:DMTK] by around 1,105,417 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 5,926,193 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 5,827,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,859,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMTK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,443 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,706,978 shares during the same period.