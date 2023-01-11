DatChat Inc. [DATS] is 130.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] traded at a high on 01/10/23, posting a 59.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.57. The company report on January 10, 2023 that DatChat Announces Stock Repurchase Plan.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“We believe repurchasing our common stock is an attractive use of capital, given recent market prices,” stated Darin Myman, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8629991 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DatChat Inc. stands at 27.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.87%.

The market cap for DATS stock reached $12.09 million, with 20.60 million shares outstanding and 17.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 154.46K shares, DATS reached a trading volume of 8629991 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DatChat Inc. [DATS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DATS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 258.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has DATS stock performed recently?

DatChat Inc. [DATS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 126.64. With this latest performance, DATS shares gained by 28.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.97 for DatChat Inc. [DATS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4455, while it was recorded at 0.3856 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0316 for the last 200 days.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DatChat Inc. [DATS] shares currently have an operating margin of -243836.90. DatChat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -243622.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -104.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.46.

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 32.30 and a Current Ratio set at 32.30.

Insider trade positions for DatChat Inc. [DATS]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.50% of DATS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DATS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 225,946, which is approximately 164.574% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 150,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $86000.0 in DATS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $56000.0 in DATS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ:DATS] by around 384,977 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 79,982 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 257,108 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 722,067 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DATS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 165,005 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 70,557 shares during the same period.