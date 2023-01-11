Cybin Inc. [CYBN] is 89.30% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cybin Inc. [AMEX: CYBN] closed the trading session at $0.56 on 01/10/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.48, while the highest price level was $0.62. The company report on January 8, 2023 that Cybin Outlines Upcoming Priorities and Milestones for its Clinical Development Programs.

Cybin Inc. (NEO:CYBN) (NYSE American: CYBN) (Cybin or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing Psychedelics to Therapeutics® today outlined its upcoming priorities and near-term milestones that support the development of its CYB003 and CYB004 clinical programs aimed at addressing multiple mental health conditions.

“Cybin enters 2023 with the potential to reach a number of value-driving milestones, including important advancements across our development pipeline,” said Doug Drysdale, Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. “These priorities will provide important information to help strengthen our business as we continue to focus on the progression of our innovative investigational therapies aimed at addressing the significant unmet need for people struggling with mental health conditions.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 89.30 percent and weekly performance of 85.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 73.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CYBN reached to a volume of 4845871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cybin Inc. [CYBN]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14.

CYBN stock trade performance evaluation

Cybin Inc. [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.61. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 73.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.82 for Cybin Inc. [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3835, while it was recorded at 0.4250 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5942 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.78.

Cybin Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

Cybin Inc. [CYBN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 10.28% of CYBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,453,600, which is approximately -0.672% of the company’s market cap and around 20.22% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,631,739 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 million in CYBN stocks shares; and ADVISORSHARES INVESTMENTS LLC, currently with $0.81 million in CYBN stock with ownership of nearly 37.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cybin Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Cybin Inc. [AMEX:CYBN] by around 3,783,340 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,584,709 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 11,460,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,828,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYBN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 618,017 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,262,195 shares during the same period.