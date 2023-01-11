Credit Suisse lifts Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] slipped around -0.01 points on Monday, while shares priced at $10.74 at the close of the session, down -0.09%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock is now 6.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VOD Stock saw the intraday high of $10.89 and lowest of $10.715 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.05, which means current price is +4.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 10002769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $15.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.77.

How has VOD stock performed recently?

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 0.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.08, while it was recorded at 10.61 for the last single week of trading, and 13.72 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Insider trade positions for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]

There are presently around $2,593 million, or 9.50% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 21,790,832, which is approximately -8.877% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 20,662,429 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.91 million in VOD stocks shares; and HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $200.76 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly -2.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 20,424,212 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 20,380,383 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 200,661,926 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,466,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,235,033 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,971,486 shares during the same period.