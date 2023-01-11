Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Stock trading around $40.44 per share: What’s Next?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] gained 0.05% or 0.02 points to close at $40.44 with a heavy trading volume of 4511101 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS.

Today Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended on November 27, 2022. All comparisons are against the prior-year fiscal period, unless otherwise noted.

It opened the trading session at $40.59, the shares rose to $40.795 and dropped to $40.21, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CAG points out that the company has recorded 13.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -34.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, CAG reached to a volume of 4511101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $40.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $41, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 90.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.15. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.04 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.46, while it was recorded at 40.09 for the last single week of trading, and 34.99 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $15,904 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,457,547, which is approximately 1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,005,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.11 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 16,922,668 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 27,398,028 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 348,942,147 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,262,843 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,715,062 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 4,445,651 shares during the same period.