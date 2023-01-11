Citigroup slashes price target on Teck Resources Limited [TECK] – find out why.

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.03%. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Teck Provides Steelmaking Coal Sales and Pricing Update.

Our fourth quarter steelmaking coal sales were 4.3 million tonnes, below previously disclosed guidance of 5.0 – 5.4 million tonnes. Extreme cold weather during December across western Canada negatively impacted rail performance, rail car unloading and overall port performance, resulting in sales volumes below expectations.

Over the last 12 months, TECK stock rose by 31.25%. The one-year Teck Resources Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.61. The average equity rating for TECK stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.42 billion, with 522.40 million shares outstanding and 504.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.70M shares, TECK stock reached a trading volume of 4306498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $56.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On September 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TECK shares from 41 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TECK Stock Performance Analysis:

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.03. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 6.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.63, while it was recorded at 38.49 for the last single week of trading, and 35.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teck Resources Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

TECK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to 0.55%.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,231 million, or 73.50% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 26,715,331, which is approximately 15.892% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 19,766,192 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $781.55 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $616.92 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 1.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 33,643,882 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 37,158,074 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 213,238,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,040,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,651,544 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 7,829,647 shares during the same period.