Citigroup lifts Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] gained 14.18% or 0.2 points to close at $1.61 with a heavy trading volume of 3770419 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Rigel Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update.

REZLIDHIA™ U.S. FDA approval and commercial launch for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML with susceptible IDH1 mutation.

Preliminary fourth quarter 2022 Total Revenue of approximately $51.3 million which includes TAVALISSE® preliminary net product sales of approximately $21.9 million and REZLIDHIA preliminary net product sales of approximately $0.9 million.

It opened the trading session at $1.43, the shares rose to $1.6488 and dropped to $1.42, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIGL points out that the company has recorded 24.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -151.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, RIGL reached to a volume of 3770419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIGL shares is $3.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIGL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $1, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Neutral rating on RIGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11.

Trading performance analysis for RIGL stock

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.15. With this latest performance, RIGL shares gained by 79.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.55 for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9714, while it was recorded at 1.3740 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4624 for the last 200 days.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.01 and a Gross Margin at +98.88. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.00.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.90.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

There are presently around $207 million, or 77.60% of RIGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIGL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,180,237, which is approximately -1.507% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 15,486,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.93 million in RIGL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.23 million in RIGL stock with ownership of nearly 13.961% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL] by around 31,605,986 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 42,882,326 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 53,897,603 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 128,385,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIGL stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,564,219 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 7,274,937 shares during the same period.