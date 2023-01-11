Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Is Currently 9.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] surged by $0.86 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $9.70 during the day while it closed the day at $9.65. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Fathom Events and Nashville Public Television Announce the Release of “Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl”.

Definitive Documentary on the Legendary Comedian Hits Theaters Nationwide on February 6th for One Day Only.

Facing the Laughter: Minnie Pearl delves into the life of groundbreaking female comedian Sarah Cannon and her humorous alter ego – Minnie Pearl. With her signature “How-deee” greeting and price tag dangling from her straw hat, Minnie Pearl became a country culture icon who was actually far different from the serious and well-educated woman who created her.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 14.61% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CNK stock has declined by -13.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.34% and gained 11.43% year-on date.

The market cap for CNK stock reached $1.19 billion, with 118.40 million shares outstanding and 108.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, CNK reached a trading volume of 4356300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $14.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $25 to $9, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNK in the course of the last twelve months was 9.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CNK stock trade performance evaluation

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.33 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.26, while it was recorded at 8.86 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,150 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,045,972, which is approximately -1.166% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,407,537 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.73 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $111.3 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 3.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 12,954,763 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 9,697,578 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 96,562,092 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,214,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,565,915 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,796,187 shares during the same period.