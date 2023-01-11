Bumble Inc. [BMBL] moved up 7.33: Why It’s Important

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.33% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.33%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in Raymond James Technology Investors Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate at the following investor conference:.

Raymond James Technology Investors ConferenceNew York, NYWednesday, December 7, 2022Fireside Chat at 9:10 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, BMBL stock dropped by -31.59%. The one-year Bumble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.83. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.81 billion, with 129.47 million shares outstanding and 128.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, BMBL stock reached a trading volume of 4972899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $25.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMBL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, BMBL shares dropped by -7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.66, while it was recorded at 20.25 for the last single week of trading, and 26.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,868 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.72% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 11,903,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $256.28 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $236.13 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly -2.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bumble Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 14,333,837 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 14,733,391 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 104,156,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,223,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,561,917 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,228,877 shares during the same period.