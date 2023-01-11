BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $2

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] plunged by -$0.31 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.49 during the day while it closed the day at $0.38. The company report on January 10, 2023 that BIOLASE INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF APPROXIMATELY $9.75 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) (“BIOLASE” or the “Company”), a global leader in dental lasers, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering consisting of 16,453,569 shares of its common stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 11,403,571 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $0.35 per share or $0.34 per pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share, are exercisable immediately, and will not expire until exercised. The offering is expected to close on January 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering and The Benchmark Company, LLC is acting as co-manager for the offering.

BIOLASE Inc. stock has also loss -46.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIOL stock has declined by -82.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -91.34% and lost -41.37% year-on date.

The market cap for BIOL stock reached $2.73 million, with 7.62 million shares outstanding and 7.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 153.06K shares, BIOL reached a trading volume of 6142499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIOL shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIOL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39.

BIOL stock trade performance evaluation

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -46.33. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -50.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.49 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0780, while it was recorded at 0.6551 for the last single week of trading, and 3.6741 for the last 200 days.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.12 and a Gross Margin at +42.18. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.23.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.55.

BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.70% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 699,000, which is approximately 8.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 275,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.1 million in BIOL stocks shares; and PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $50000.0 in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly 11.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 113,519 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 24,166 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,338,834 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,476,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 85 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.