Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, down -34.21% YTD: What’s Next?

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ: ATAI] price surged by 6.06 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on January 9, 2023 that atai Life Sciences Company GABA Therapeutics Announces Positive Final Results from Phase 1 Single and Multiple Ascending Dose Trial of GRX-917.

GRX-917 (deuterated etifoxine) was well-tolerated with no dose-limiting toxicities and only mild adverse effects comparable to that of placebo in both single and multiple ascending doses, as previously announced as preliminary results during atai’s R&D day.

Final results demonstrate target engagement of GRX-917 via dose-related activation of quantitative electroencephalography (qEEG) frontal beta power, a biomarker for GABA-A receptor-associated anxiolytic activity, consistent with GRX-917’s putative mechanism-of-action.

A sum of 3951016 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.19M shares. Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares reached a high of $1.805 and dropped to a low of $1.63 until finishing in the latest session at $1.75.

The one-year ATAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.89. The average equity rating for ATAI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATAI shares is $19.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Atai Life Sciences N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Atai Life Sciences N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on ATAI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atai Life Sciences N.V. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1048.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

ATAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.96. With this latest performance, ATAI shares dropped by -46.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.00 for Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9082, while it was recorded at 2.1100 for the last single week of trading, and 3.7334 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atai Life Sciences N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -590.52 and a Gross Margin at +99.77. Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.84.

Atai Life Sciences N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 12.30.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. [ATAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46 million, or 35.00% of ATAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATAI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,138,914, which is approximately 279.171% of the company’s market cap and around 9.28% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 2,342,434 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.1 million in ATAI stocks shares; and ALPHA WAVE GLOBAL, LP, currently with $3.74 million in ATAI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atai Life Sciences N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Atai Life Sciences N.V. [NASDAQ:ATAI] by around 7,428,886 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 2,463,052 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 16,607,693 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,499,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATAI stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 466,193 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,867,068 shares during the same period.