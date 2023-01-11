APA Corporation [APA] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] slipped around -0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $43.24 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that APA Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares.

The dividend on common shares is payable Feb. 22, 2023, to stockholders of record on Jan. 23, 2023, at a rate of 25 cents per share on the corporation’s common stock.

APA Corporation stock is now -7.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APA Stock saw the intraday high of $43.37 and lowest of $42.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.95, which means current price is +4.55% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, APA reached a trading volume of 5159949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about APA Corporation [APA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $55.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $40 to $58, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has APA stock performed recently?

APA Corporation [APA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.87. With this latest performance, APA shares gained by 1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.06 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.66, while it was recorded at 42.68 for the last single week of trading, and 41.02 for the last 200 days.

APA Corporation [APA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.71 and a Gross Margin at +40.98. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.19.

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for APA Corporation [APA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 24.79%.

Insider trade positions for APA Corporation [APA]

There are presently around $11,336 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,671,960, which is approximately -2.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.36% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,768,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $975.08 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 313 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 25,320,523 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 34,543,656 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 202,301,474 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,165,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,939,068 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,397,124 shares during the same period.