AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] moved down -35.14: Why It’s Important

AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE: HKD] price plunged by -35.14 percent to reach at -$8.06. The company report on November 1, 2022 that AMTD Group to Add International Fashion Brand VIVIENNE TAM to Its Portfolio After Acquisition of L’Officiel Inc SAS.

AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), a subsidiary of AMTD Group Company Limited (“AMTD Group”) and a leading platform for comprehensive financial services and digital solutions, and AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a controlled and consolidated subsidiary of AMTD IDEA and a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, jointly announced that AMTD Group entered into a term sheet (the “Term Sheet”) with Ms. Vivienne Tam for the acquisition of the “VIVIENNE TAM” brand including acquisition of certain assets and intellectual properties globally (the “Assets Acquisition”). Ms. Vivienne Tam will be appointed as head of design and creations of AMTD Digital and, subject to the corporate governance approval procedures, be appointed as a board director of AMTD Digital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101006339/en/.

A sum of 11642360 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. AMTD Digital Inc. shares reached a high of $25.50 and dropped to a low of $14.6501 until finishing in the latest session at $14.88.

Guru’s Opinion on AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD Digital Inc. is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for HKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

HKD Stock Performance Analysis:

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.80.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 17.52 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AMTD Digital Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.45. AMTD Digital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +108.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.83.

AMTD Digital Inc. [HKD] Insider Position Details

2 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD Digital Inc. [NYSE:HKD] by around 3 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HKD stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 3 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.