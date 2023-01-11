American International Group Inc. [AIG] moved down -0.66: Why It’s Important

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] traded at a low on 01/10/23, posting a -0.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $63.45. The company report on January 10, 2023 that AIG CFO to Take Temporary Medical Leave of Absence.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Shane Fitzsimons, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, AIG, will take a temporary medical leave of absence, effective immediately.

Mark Lyons, who previously served as AIG’s Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed Interim CFO in addition to his role as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Actuary and Head of Portfolio Management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6024783 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of American International Group Inc. stands at 1.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for AIG stock reached $46.38 billion, with 763.05 million shares outstanding and 740.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 6024783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.72.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.83. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.41 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.37, while it was recorded at 63.85 for the last single week of trading, and 56.64 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $42,228 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.26 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 401 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 36,881,565 shares. Additionally, 428 investors decreased positions by around 55,962,644 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 572,686,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,530,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,450,388 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 13,205,690 shares during the same period.