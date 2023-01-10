why Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.00

Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PAYA] jumped around 1.9 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.69 at the close of the session, up 24.39%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that GTCR-Backed Paya to be Acquired by Nuvei.

Sale of Leading Integrated Payments Provider Follows Significant Transformation and Successful Execution of The Leaders Strategy™ within the Payments Industry.

GTCR, a leading private equity firm, announced today that portfolio company Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYA), a leading integrated payments provider, has signed a definitive agreement with Nuvei Corporation (TSX: NVEI) (NASDAQ: NVEI) to be acquired in an all-cash transaction through a tender offer with a total enterprise value of approximately $1.3 billion. Following Paya’s listing as a publicly-traded company, GTCR remained Paya’s largest shareholder and the firm supports this transaction.

Paya Holdings Inc. stock is now 23.13% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PAYA Stock saw the intraday high of $9.72 and lowest of $9.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.50, which means current price is +28.34% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 491.68K shares, PAYA reached a trading volume of 47084643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAYA shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAYA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Paya Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Tigress Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Paya Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PAYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paya Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAYA in the course of the last twelve months was 32.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has PAYA stock performed recently?

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.13. With this latest performance, PAYA shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.74 for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.20, while it was recorded at 8.18 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.16 and a Gross Margin at +40.13. Paya Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.14.

Paya Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paya Holdings Inc. go to 12.71%.

Insider trade positions for Paya Holdings Inc. [PAYA]

There are presently around $1,238 million, or 98.20% of PAYA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAYA stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 45,234,022, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 9,693,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.93 million in PAYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.16 million in PAYA stock with ownership of nearly -1.411% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paya Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Paya Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PAYA] by around 4,174,777 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 4,132,384 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 119,415,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,722,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAYA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,180,004 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 761,032 shares during the same period.