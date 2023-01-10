why Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.50

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PBLA] jumped around 0.0 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.08 at the close of the session, up 4.11%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that Panbela Receives Positive EMA Opinion on Orphan Designation for Ivospemin (SBP-101) in Combination with Gemcitabine and Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma.

“We are pleased to receive a notification of positive opinion for orphan drug designation from EMA’s Committee Orphan Medicinal Products following its December plenary meeting,” said Jennifer K. Simpson, PhD, MSN, CRNP, President & Chief Executive Officer of Panbela. “The opinion is timely, as we only a few weeks ago announced first patients enrolled in Europe in our ASPIRE trial. We continue to advance the global clinical trial, as we aim for interim analysis in early 2024.”.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 10.50% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PBLA Stock saw the intraday high of $0.0957 and lowest of $0.0752 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.40, which means current price is +10.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, PBLA reached a trading volume of 12708002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBLA shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

How has PBLA stock performed recently?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.50. With this latest performance, PBLA shares dropped by -12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1094, while it was recorded at 0.0841 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8677 for the last 200 days.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -108.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.35.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [PBLA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.40% of PBLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBLA stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,176,809, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 222,303 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18000.0 in PBLA stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $15000.0 in PBLA stock with ownership of nearly 46589.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PBLA] by around 2,846,462 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 107,954 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 18,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,972,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBLA stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,624,229 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 107,954 shares during the same period.