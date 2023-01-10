why Novavax Inc. [NVAX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $55.33

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] gained 11.25% or 1.24 points to close at $12.26 with a heavy trading volume of 12319358 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Novavax Names John C. Jacobs as New President & Chief Executive Officer.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Current President & CEO Stanley C. Erck will retire effective January 23 with plans to support the leadership transition in an advisory capacity.

Novavax is well-positioned to execute on its strategy, with global authorizations for its COVID-19 vaccine and continued clinical pipeline development.

It opened the trading session at $11.81, the shares rose to $12.8825 and dropped to $11.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVAX points out that the company has recorded -81.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, NVAX reached to a volume of 12319358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $55.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $207 to $110. The new note on the price target was released on December 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. On September 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVAX shares from 132 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for NVAX stock

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.26. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -28.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.11 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.39, while it was recorded at 11.22 for the last single week of trading, and 38.19 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -147.13 and a Gross Margin at +98.90. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -152.12.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,265.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.85.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 58.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novavax Inc. [NVAX]

There are presently around $435 million, or 47.00% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,495,924, which is approximately 1.973% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,326,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.04 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $44.82 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 23.208% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,877,922 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 4,715,044 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 23,854,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,447,186 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,239,980 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,207,355 shares during the same period.