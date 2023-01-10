why CureVac N.V. [CVAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $16.43

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] traded at a high on 01/09/23, posting a 25.42 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.36. The company report on January 9, 2023 that CureVac Appoints Alexander Zehnder as CEO From April 1, 2023.

Dr. Franz-Werner Haas to complete successful tenure as CEO by March 31, 2023.

Dr. Alexander Zehnder to succeed Dr. Haas as new CEO, joining from Sanofi onApril 1, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6757050 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CureVac N.V. stands at 10.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.71%.

The market cap for CVAC stock reached $1.52 billion, with 189.56 million shares outstanding and 88.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 461.41K shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 6757050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $16.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $55 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while JMP Securities analysts kept a Mkt Outperform rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 71.81. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 36.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.56 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1022.41 and a Gross Margin at -144.14. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -399.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.74.

CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $71 million, or 19.90% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION with ownership of 1,709,781, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 53.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 974,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.1 million in CVAC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $5.55 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly 0.343% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 1,031,243 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 2,070,575 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,730,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,832,042 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 774,164 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 857,863 shares during the same period.