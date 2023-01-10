why Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.43

Amryt Pharma plc [NASDAQ: AMYT] jumped around 7.51 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.51 at the close of the session, up 107.29%. The company report on January 8, 2023 that Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. to Acquire Amryt Pharma Plc.

.

Amryt Pharma plc stock is now 98.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMYT Stock saw the intraday high of $14.64 and lowest of $14.48 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.63, which means current price is +107.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.41K shares, AMYT reached a trading volume of 15386951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMYT shares is $23.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMYT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Amryt Pharma plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Amryt Pharma plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMYT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amryt Pharma plc is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMYT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMYT in the course of the last twelve months was 12.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AMYT stock performed recently?

Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 98.77. With this latest performance, AMYT shares gained by 91.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMYT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 88.22 for Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 8.64 for the last single week of trading, and 7.49 for the last 200 days.

Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.72 and a Gross Margin at +53.73. Amryt Pharma plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.15.

Amryt Pharma plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Amryt Pharma plc [AMYT]

There are presently around $662 million, or 75.80% of AMYT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMYT stocks are: ATHYRIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 8,857,268, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,333,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.9 million in AMYT stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $90.36 million in AMYT stock with ownership of nearly -1.121% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amryt Pharma plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Amryt Pharma plc [NASDAQ:AMYT] by around 1,221,057 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 448,127 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 43,952,822 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,622,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMYT stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,820 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 187,031 shares during the same period.